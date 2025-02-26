© 2025 KLCC

Dogged detective: How canines help uncover the mysteries of mushrooms

By Michael Dunne
Published February 26, 2025 at 3:00 PM PST
Rye and Heather Dawson in studio
Rye and Heather Dawson in studio

The vast majority of people think of dogs solely as wonderful pets. Perhaps the greatest cross-species bond every created. But for others, they also think of dogs as highly sophisticated tools that can do things we simply cannot.

For Dr. Hilary Rose Dawson of The Australian National University, and her sister, Heather Dawson of the University of Oregon, their dog Rye is a great pet, but also a highly sophisticated entity that allows them to do important research on fungi and their role in the environment.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll meet the two sisters – one in-studio, the other via zoom from Australia and hear about the discoveries they are making about truffles, fungi and their place in the ecosystem. And like with almost everything else, climate change is a huge part of this story.

The Dawson's Research Article

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
