Fire fracas: Both sides of the Eugene fire services fee debate

Nobody likes taxes. And when they are levied, it almost always sparks the age-old debate about how government budgeting should work – cuts vs. taxes. For many, the general idea is that government is too wasteful and fat should be cut. Others however, think raising new revenue makes the most sense.

This debate is playing out right now in Eugene. The council recently voted on a fire services fee to help make up for a budget shortfall. But many people, including the Eugene chamber, think the council acted too fast and too unilaterally and are calling for a referendum on the tax by initiative.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear both sides of this debate. First, you’ll hear from Eugene City Councilor Eliza Kashinsky, who believes the new tax is needed to avoid drastic cuts. Then you’ll hear from the Eugene Chamber's Brittany Quick-Warner, who thinks the whole process was problematic.