Fear & Loathing in DC: Senator Merkley sounds off on the Trump Admin.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley is hardly known as a rhetorical bomb-thrower in the US Senate. He’s more know for thoughtful and measured deliberation. But as he’s been crisscrossing our state holding town hall meetings, he’s matching word for word the anger and outrage that constituents are expressing over what the Trump administration is doing to the federal workforce, the economy and international order.

It is absolutely a constitutional crisis. Senator Jeff Merkley

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from the Oregon Senator as he pulls no punches about what’s happening and what the democrats and their constituents can try to do about it.

Then we’ll finish up the show by talking with Vanessa Nordyke of CASA of Marion County about cuts to their federal funding and what impact that could have on children in Oregon.

