Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Fear & Loathing in DC: Senator Merkley sounds off on the Trump Admin.

By Michael Dunne
Published March 19, 2025 at 3:36 PM PDT
Senator Jeff Merkley
OPB
Senator Jeff Merkley

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley is hardly known as a rhetorical bomb-thrower in the US Senate. He’s more know for thoughtful and measured deliberation. But as he’s been crisscrossing our state holding town hall meetings, he’s matching word for word the anger and outrage that constituents are expressing over what the Trump administration is doing to the federal workforce, the economy and international order.

It is absolutely a constitutional crisis.
Senator Jeff Merkley

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from the Oregon Senator as he pulls no punches about what’s happening and what the democrats and their constituents can try to do about it.

Then we’ll finish up the show by talking with Vanessa Nordyke of CASA of Marion County about cuts to their federal funding and what impact that could have on children in Oregon.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
