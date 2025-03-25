Failing out: Oregon's public education needs help

What’s the most important ingredient in developing a good education system? Of course, good teachers and good principals should top the list, but perhaps there is even a more foundational ingredient that undergirds everything else – money.

Education in our state is problematic from low test scores to an absenteeism rate that is one of the worst in the nation. Recently a nonprofit that specializes in education evaluation and reform provide a report that the state legislation hired them to do – and the results weren’t pretty.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear a conversation with Jesse Levin of the American Institutes for Research about their report on Oregon's troubled public education system, and hear how we aren’t spending enough on education AND we are not spending it in the right areas.

It’s an exhaustive report with lots of problems, but it is a blueprint for how improvements can be made.

Show link:

AIR Report