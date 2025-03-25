© 2025 KLCC

Failing out: Oregon's public education needs help

By Michael Dunne
Published March 25, 2025 at 2:44 PM PDT
Unsplash
Image

What’s the most important ingredient in developing a good education system? Of course, good teachers and good principals should top the list, but perhaps there is even a more foundational ingredient that undergirds everything else – money.

Education in our state is problematic from low test scores to an absenteeism rate that is one of the worst in the nation. Recently a nonprofit that specializes in education evaluation and reform provide a report that the state legislation hired them to do – and the results weren’t pretty.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear a conversation with Jesse Levin of the American Institutes for Research about their report on Oregon's troubled public education system, and hear how we aren’t spending enough on education AND we are not spending it in the right areas.

It’s an exhaustive report with lots of problems, but it is a blueprint for how improvements can be made.

Show link:
AIR Report

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
