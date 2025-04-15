Setting the pace: U of O Track Coach keeps the team moving forward

Yes, the University of Oregon football coach and basketball coaches may get more notoriety, but perhaps no coach in town is more embedded with the ethos of Eugene then the head track and field coach at Oregon. After all, it is TrackTown USA.

And it’s the track and field program, and its hallowed home turf - Hayward Field - that brings the world to town each year.

On this edition of the show you’ll hear from Jerry Schumacher, the head coach of Oregon track and field and hear how the team looks and what this spring and summer will bring to the aforementioned Hayward Field.

We'll finish out the show with a University of Oregon chemistry professor who may be on the cusp of a new process to make iron that could save tons of money and reduce tons of greenhouse gases.

