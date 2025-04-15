© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Setting the pace: U of O Track Coach keeps the team moving forward

By Michael Dunne
Published April 15, 2025 at 2:25 PM PDT
Coach Schumacher
MATT FLYNN PARKER
Coach Schumacher

Yes, the University of Oregon football coach and basketball coaches may get more notoriety, but perhaps no coach in town is more embedded with the ethos of Eugene then the head track and field coach at Oregon. After all, it is TrackTown USA.

And it’s the track and field program, and its hallowed home turf - Hayward Field - that brings the world to town each year.

On this edition of the show you’ll hear from Jerry Schumacher, the head coach of Oregon track and field and hear how the team looks and what this spring and summer will bring to the aforementioned Hayward Field.

We'll finish out the show with a University of Oregon chemistry professor who may be on the cusp of a new process to make iron that could save tons of money and reduce tons of greenhouse gases.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
