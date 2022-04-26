© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Wyden tests positive for COVID-19

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM PDT
wyden2.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Sen. Ron Wyden has tested positive for COVID-19. This file photo is from 2018.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement from his office, the Democrat is fully vaccinated and has minor symptoms.

The statement also says Wyden is working from his DC residence while following CDC guidance to quarantine, and that the positive test came as a result of "routine testing."

Wyden is the third member of Oregon’s Congressional delegation to test positive for COVID this month, following Peter DeFazio and Earl Blumenauer. Both DeFazio and Blumenauer have recovered and are back at work.

Tags

Politics & Government Ron WydenCoronavirusPeter DeFazio
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content