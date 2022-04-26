Wyden tests positive for COVID-19

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement from his office, the Democrat is fully vaccinated and has minor symptoms.

The statement also says Wyden is working from his DC residence while following CDC guidance to quarantine, and that the positive test came as a result of "routine testing."

Wyden is the third member of Oregon’s Congressional delegation to test positive for COVID this month, following Peter DeFazio and Earl Blumenauer. Both DeFazio and Blumenauer have recovered and are back at work.