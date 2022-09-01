After nearly two and a half years of COVID, Confederated Tribes of Siletz re-open their tribal offices

While many businesses, offices, and public places across Oregon have been open for months now, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians has just ended its pandemic closure today and reopened their offices.

Tribal chairwoman Delores Pigsley told KLCC that leaders have been mindful of the health and well-being of members through the COVID pandemic, since it came to Oregon in early 2020.

“We’ve been doing business by appointment only, and providing services…trying to provide them by phone and by appointment only, but we will be back to our normal - whatever our new ‘normal’ is -state of affairs.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Native Americans and other people of color across the U.S.

Last month, the Siletz held their annual pow-wow after two consecutive cancellations due to the pandemic.

