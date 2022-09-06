© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Politics & Government

Vacant no more: In less than a month, Corvallis ward went from zero candidates to three

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 6, 2022 at 2:26 PM PDT
Last month, we reported on how Corvallis’ Ward 9 had no candidates for the November general election.

Now, three people have stepped forward: Tony Cadena, Nyssa Towsley, and Cliff Feldman are all approved for the ballot.

Ward 9 is a mix of businesses and residential neighborhoods in the northeast section of Corvallis. Its current councilor, Andrew Struthers, is leaving his seat to run for mayor next year.

The City of Corvallis was also taking nominations for Ward 2, as its current councilor, Charles Maughan, moved out of the ward and is running for mayor as well.

Briae Lewis and Christina Jancila are now officially filed.

The general election is November 8.

Politics & Government
Brian Bull
