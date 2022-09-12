Corvallis appoints new city councilor

Corvallis has a new city councilor in Ward 2, which includes most of downtown Corvallis and a neighborhood immediately to the west of downtown.

Christina Jancila was appointed last week to fill the vacancy created when the former councilor, Charles Maughan, moved out of the district.

Jancila’s term will last through the end of the year.

Jancila is also on the ballot in the November election, running for a full two-year term. On her filing papers, Jancila describes herself as a business owner.

She'll face Briae Lewis on the November ballot. Lewis lists her occupation as "residential support staff" on her filing papers.