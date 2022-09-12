© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
NPR for Oregonians
Politics & Government

Corvallis appoints new city councilor

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 12, 2022 at 12:05 PM PDT
Christina Jancila
City of Corvallis
Christina Jancila was appointed to serve the remainder of the current term in Corvallis' Ward 2.

Corvallis has a new city councilor in Ward 2, which includes most of downtown Corvallis and a neighborhood immediately to the west of downtown.

Christina Jancila was appointed last week to fill the vacancy created when the former councilor, Charles Maughan, moved out of the district.
Jancila’s term will last through the end of the year.

Jancila is also on the ballot in the November election, running for a full two-year term. On her filing papers, Jancila describes herself as a business owner.

She'll face Briae Lewis on the November ballot. Lewis lists her occupation as "residential support staff" on her filing papers.

