Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Politics & Government

Skarlatos continues to outpace Hoyle in fundraising

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published October 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM PDT
The U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.
Republican Alek Skarlatos and Democrat Val Hoyle are running to represent Oregon's Fourth District in Congress.

In the race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, Republican Alek Skarlatos continues to outpace Democrat Val Hoyle in fundraising.

Hoyle and Skarlatos are both vying to replace retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield.

Hoyle is a former state lawmaker who was elected Oregon Labor Commissioner in 2018. Her campaign raised $804,000 in the third quarter, and has brought in just under $2 million during this election cycle. Skarlatos took in just over $1 million in the third quarter, and has raised about $3.4 million overall.

Skarlatos’ financial advantage comes despite Democrats having a substantial voter registration edge in the Fourth District.

Fundraising is not always a predictor of success, however. Skarlatos out-raised DeFazio during the 2020 election, but the incumbent cruised to a relatively comfortable margin of victory.

Neither candidate has reported putting any of their own money into their campaign.

There are three other candidates on the ballot: Mike Beilstein, Levi Leatherberry and Jim Howard. None has reported any fundraising totals to the Federal Elections Commission. Howard has said he's no longer actively seeking the seat, but his decision came too late to officially withdraw from the race.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
