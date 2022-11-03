Harassment policies in Oregon Capitol appear headed for change

After three years, and several revisions, it seems everyone agrees the system for dealing with harassment complaints in the statehouse is broken.

The state Capitol’s process for handling complaints of harassment and retaliation has always been prone to grumbling.

Ever since lawmakers instituted the current policy in 2019 — in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal that revealed the Legislature’s failures to address the issue — lawmakers and staff in Salem have complained the

system can be unfair to victims and the accused alike. The Capitol has been unable to fill a job designed to field complaints and help complainants navigate the complex process. And committee votes over lawmaker conduct have sometimes fallen along partisan lines, suggesting party affiliation can play an overriding role in whether a person faces consequences for their actions.

Now it seems major changes might be coming to the process, known as Rule 27 in the Capitol.

Earlier this week the top two House Democrats, Speaker Dan Rayfield and Majority Leader Julie Fahey, issued a joint statement saying they’d seek

to alter the policy for dealing with workplace complaints.

It is “clear this process must be significantly improved to provide better support for people who have experienced harassment,” the pair said.

“Unfortunately, we’ve too often seen the Legislature’s Conduct Committee used for blatantly political purposes in ways that threaten to undermine good faith efforts to make the Capitol safer for everyone — most recently in a hearing this past month.”

The statement adds weight to increasing complaints about the Rule 27 process, suggesting lawmakers will work once again to overhaul the tricky matter of Capitol harassment policies when they convene next year.

For now though, Rayfield and Fahey are withholding their opinion of what such changes should look like.

“The Speaker and Majority Leader do have ideas for process improvements but will not presume next steps before there is a deliberative bipartisan

process established to discuss and implement changes,” said Danny Moran, a spokesman for Rayfield. Republicans are open to that discussion. House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, said in a statement she is “happy to see

the Democrats acknowledge Rule 27 changes are needed and necessary.”

The statement from House Democrats came after two recent hearings that involved a complaint against Tina Kotek, the former House speaker and current Democratic nominee for governor.

Kotek was accused of creating a hostile work environment by a former lawmaker, Rep. Diego Hernandez, D-Portland, who said she’d threatened him politically over his vote on a bill in 2019. The House Conduct Committee, the body responsible for deciding whether such complaints have merit, split evenly along party lines in a 2-2 vote over whether Kotek had violated rules. The deadlock ended the matter.

Rayfield and Fahey’s comments about using the process for “blatantly political purposes” appeared not so much aimed at the partisan vote split as at Hernandez. The former lawmaker spent part of his lengthy testimony Oct. 19 taking issue with the treatment he received in 2021, when he stood

accused of harassment by three former romantic partners. He ultimately resigned rather than face a vote of expulsion from his colleagues in the House.

“You can get booted out of the Legislature if you suck at relationships,” Hernandez said at one point in the hearing. “But if you’re toxic and a bully to your own colleagues … that’s within the rules.”

Some Democrats bristled at what they saw as Hernandez’s attempt to “relitigate” the complaints he’d faced the previous year. “When this is an avenue for the relitigation of prior determinations of

misconduct, my fear is that people who have complaints in the future will no longer have confidence to come forward,” state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, a member of the Conduct Committee, said during the hearing.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting