Incoming House Rep. Val Hoyle back from Capitol Hill

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published December 2, 2022 at 11:05 PM PST
Val Hoyle (inset); the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

Newly-elected Congresswoman Val Hoyle has recently returned from Washington D.C., where she’ll officially join the House of Representatives next year.

Hoyle succeeds 18-term Congressman Peter DeFazio, another Oregon Democrat. She told KLCC that she was very impressed with her tour of the nation’s capital.

Nancy Pelosi on the south lawn of the White House in November 2021, before President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Going into the places that had been attacked on January 6th. Just seeing them rebuilt, and it just…to me, felt like as a country, we’re very resilient,” she said. “And then walking onto the floor of the House was so powerful.”

Hoyle said she’s ready and honored to begin her new office as 4th Congressional District Representative. She’s also beginning her term under new House leadership, which she says is an exciting time for her and her colleagues.

“I would’ve loved to have been able to serve with Nancy Pelosi in leadership, but that transition to Hakeem Jeffries, Jeffries is a young leader and just someone who I think can bring a different perspective as a Black man and person of color. He’ll be a tremendous leader as well.”

Hoyle commended Pelosi on her ability to advance legislation, and hold fast against the fizzled “Red Wave” Republicans predicted for the 2022 midterms.

Hoyle made her remarks in KLCC's most recent episode of Oregon Rainmakers. You can hear the complete conversation here.

