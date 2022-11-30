© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
NPR for Oregonians
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Representative-Elect, Val Hoyle

Published November 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM PST
Val Hoyle

Oregon Rainmakers

A conversation with Representative-Elect, Val Hoyle and Michael Dunne

I will work with anyone who will work with me to benefit the 4<sup>th</sup> Congressional District and the country.
Val Hoyle

Val Hoyle, the newly elected representative for Oregon’s Congressional District 4, appeared on Oregon Rainmakers to share her plans and goals as a new member of Congress. Hoyle, who defeated Alek Scarlatos in the midterm election by a 50.7 to 43.1 percent margin, discussed the reasons she believes she won the election and also some of her priorities she will bring to Washington.

“I believe the main thing that resonated with voters during the election was that they knew me and they knew my positions and commitment to the community,” Hoyle said.

Hoyle, just back from Washington D.C. and congressional orientation, also talked about her hopes for committee assignments in the coming congress. “I hope I will be on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and hope to also serve on the Education and Labor Committee as I will be the only former labor commissioner in congress.”

When she returns to the capitol, Hoyle will join a deeply divided congress, yet she is more than willing to work with anyone who is committed to "good governance. “

In January, Hoyle will be sworn in as a new member of the 118th United States Congress.

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
