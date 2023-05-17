© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Politics & Government

Eugene voters approve park funding levy

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 17, 2023 at 1:43 PM PDT
Graffiti cleanup_EugeneParks.jpg
File photo
/
Eugene Parks and Open Spaces
A park worker cleaning up graffiti in Eugene.

Eugene voters Tuesday voiced their support for parks with approval of a five-year levy to fund park services.

The enhancement of an existing 2018 parks levy lets the city spend an additional $4.33 million annually on park services. Craig Carnagey, Eugene Parks and Open Spaces Director, said the funds are meant to improve public safety.

“So, we’ve got dedicated police officers, park resource officers patrolling parks,” he said. “We’ll have a more stable park ambassador crew that addresses park rule violations. We’ll have a more stable clean-up team that’s going to focus on clean-ups associated with park rule violations as well as increased graffiti removal and vandalism response.”

The funds also support additional recreational activities in Eugene parks.

“We know that the community loves our parks and recreation system and this really was a vote of confidence in the hard work that our staff do every day to make sure that Eugene has a safe, clean and green park system for everyone to enjoy,” he said. “So, I just want to say, thank you very much Eugene.”

The levy was passing with more than 65 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s special election.

Tags
Politics & Government May 2023 electionCity of Eugene Parks and Open Spaces
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
