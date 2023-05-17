Eugene voters approve park funding levy

Eugene voters Tuesday voiced their support for parks with approval of a five-year levy to fund park services.

The enhancement of an existing 2018 parks levy lets the city spend an additional $4.33 million annually on park services. Craig Carnagey, Eugene Parks and Open Spaces Director, said the funds are meant to improve public safety.

“So, we’ve got dedicated police officers, park resource officers patrolling parks,” he said. “We’ll have a more stable park ambassador crew that addresses park rule violations. We’ll have a more stable clean-up team that’s going to focus on clean-ups associated with park rule violations as well as increased graffiti removal and vandalism response.”

The funds also support additional recreational activities in Eugene parks.

“We know that the community loves our parks and recreation system and this really was a vote of confidence in the hard work that our staff do every day to make sure that Eugene has a safe, clean and green park system for everyone to enjoy,” he said. “So, I just want to say, thank you very much Eugene.”

The levy was passing with more than 65 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s special election.

