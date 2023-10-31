© 2023 KLCC

One week remaining to cast a ballot in the November election

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published October 31, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT
Hand putting a ballot into an elections drop box.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Most voters in Lane County won't receive a ballot in the November 2023 election. But those who do have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 to return it.

This is definitely an off-year election. In fact, in most counties, the majority of voters won’t even receive a ballot.

That’s because the issues to be decided are mostly isolated to specific districts or cities, including fire and school levies.

There’s also a runoff election to decide who will serve the remainder of a city council term in Eugene.

Turnout so far has been fairly light, though voters have until 8 p.m. on November 7 to either return their ballot to a dropbox or get it postmarked.

Initial returns will be posted on Election Night on most county elections websites.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
