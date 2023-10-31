One week remaining to cast a ballot in the November election

This is definitely an off-year election. In fact, in most counties, the majority of voters won’t even receive a ballot.

That’s because the issues to be decided are mostly isolated to specific districts or cities, including fire and school levies.

There’s also a runoff election to decide who will serve the remainder of a city council term in Eugene.

Turnout so far has been fairly light, though voters have until 8 p.m. on November 7 to either return their ballot to a dropbox or get it postmarked.

Initial returns will be posted on Election Night on most county elections websites.

Here are stories produced by KLCC reporters about items appearing on the November ballot:

Incumbent Leech and challenger Walker square off (again) in Ward 7 runoff

Operators of River Road Park and Recreation District hope to score fourth renewal of tax measure

On the November 7 ballot: Goshen and Pleasant Hill Fire seek to consolidate

Siuslaw School District seeks to renew levy

Yachats Rural Fire Protection District seeks renewal of their levy in November special election

Corvallis voters to decide on library funding, recreation

Oakland School District asks voters to support new gym, safety upgrades

Lincoln Co. Commissioners send lodging tax increase to voters