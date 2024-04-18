© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Candidates for Eugene’s open mayoral seat address crime, environmental protection, homelessness and housing

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Allison Frost
Published April 18, 2024 at 2:47 PM PDT
Candidates for the mayor of Eugene speak at City Club of Eugene on March 15, 2024. From left Kaarin Knudson, Shanaé Joyce-Stringer, and Stefan Strek.
Courtesy KLCC/Rachael McDonald
Candidates for the mayor of Eugene speak at City Club of Eugene on March 15, 2024. From left Kaarin Knudson, Shanaé Joyce-Stringer, and Stefan Strek.

Eugene has an open seat for mayor. Incumbent Lucy Vinis announced last year she would not be seeking a third term of office, and she promptly endorsed architect and housing expert Kaarin Knudsen, the first to declare her candidacy. Educator Shanaè Joyce-Stringer joined the race later, as well as Stefan Strek, who does not appear to have a campaign website, but was included in a recent mayoral candidate forum hosted by the Eugene City Club. KLCC’s Rebecca Hansen-White moderated that event and has been covering the race. She joined Think Out Loud with more about the candidates and the most pressing issues the city is facing.

Editor's note: During the broadcast, the Eugene Emeralds were referred to as a "Triple-A" minor league team. That is incorrect. The Emeralds are a "Single-A" team.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Tags
Politics & Government May 2024 primaryMayor of EugeneLucy VinisKaarin KnudsonShanaè Joyce-Stringer Stefan Strek
Allison Frost