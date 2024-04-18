Candidates for Eugene’s open mayoral seat address crime, environmental protection, homelessness and housing

Eugene has an open seat for mayor. Incumbent Lucy Vinis announced last year she would not be seeking a third term of office, and she promptly endorsed architect and housing expert Kaarin Knudsen, the first to declare her candidacy. Educator Shanaè Joyce-Stringer joined the race later, as well as Stefan Strek, who does not appear to have a campaign website, but was included in a recent mayoral candidate forum hosted by the Eugene City Club. KLCC’s Rebecca Hansen-White moderated that event and has been covering the race. She joined Think Out Loud with more about the candidates and the most pressing issues the city is facing.



Editor's note: During the broadcast, the Eugene Emeralds were referred to as a "Triple-A" minor league team. That is incorrect. The Emeralds are a "Single-A" team.

