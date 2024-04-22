KLCC answers your election FAQs

As Oregon's May primary approaches, KLCC is answering your "frequently asked questions" about the elections process.

First, here are some basics:



The 2024 Oregon primary is May 21.

The deadline to register is April 30. You can register to vote at the Secretary of State's website.

The deadline to change political parties, or update your address, is also April 30.

Monday's question

Our first question came from Veronica, who submitted it through the America Amplified portal that you can find on our Elections Coverage page. Veronica, who lives in Eugene, has a child attending college in Portland.

“They want to make sure their ballot gets to them in time (so) that they can also get it back to the county where they are voting," asked Veronica. "They may want to vote in the county where they are in school, or they may want to vote in their home county.”

It's a common question asked by many people who are living away from home temporarily, either to attend school or on a job assignment. For an answer, KLCC turned to Molly Woon, the Elections Director for the Oregon Secretary of State's office.

“I would say that they have two options," said Woon. "One, if they so choose, they can register to vote at their new address in Portland. And they also—if they’re planning on returning home after college—can register at their address in Lane County, or stay registered there, and then they can select the option to have their ballot mailed to them in Portland.”

Tune in to Morning Edition at 6:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. every day this week for another installment in our series.