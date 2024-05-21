Eugene voters appear to reject STAR voting proposal

Eugene voters appear to have rejected a proposal for a new rating-based election system.

If the measure had passed, the city would have adopted STAR Voting in races for City Council, Mayor and EWEB starting in 2026.

Under this system, the public would rate multiple candidates on a scale of zero to five.

The two highest scorers would then advance to an automatic run-off, and the finalist that more voters prefer would win.

In initial returns, just 32% of voters supported the idea, with 68% opposing it.

Supporters of the proposal had argued this could end concerns around spoiler candidates and electability, while discouraging political polarization.

But in April, several voter advocacy groups came out against the proposal. They argued it hadn’t been tested enough, and could have led to voter strategy and public confusion.

This story will be updated.