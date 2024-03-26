STAR voting: shining a light on a new kind of election

On this edition of Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from Hayden Sasswood of the Equal Vote Coalition which champions STAR Voting and is the driver behind a ballot initiative in Eugene to change our voting system. You'll also hear from KLCC's Nathan Wilk whose reported extensively on this issue.

For generation after generation the process of voting has been pretty static. Voters make a single choice no matter how many candidates. Presumably voters are meant to choose who they think is the best person for the job, but what about "spoiler candidates," or the notion of voting for the "lesser of two evils?

Recently, there has been a growing movement to change this static system and allow for more people to throw their hat in the ring of an election, and, perhaps more importantly, allow voters more choice when it comes to selecting candidates - enter a bold new experiment in elections, Star voting.

Instead of just selecting one candidate, voters can rank their choices among a host of candidates which allows more than one person to proceed toward a runoff.

We connect the dots on this constellation of voting questions on Oregon On The Record.