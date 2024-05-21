Fragala leads in race to replace Holvey in Oregon House

Two Eugene Democrats ran to succeed long-time State Representative Paul Holvey’s District 8 seat in south Eugene.

On election night, educator Lisa Fragala was ahead with 76% of the vote. Legislative staffer Doyle Canning was trailing with 24% of the vote.

Fragala is a long-time teacher and Lane Community College Board member. During her campaign she focused on increasing resources for schools and access to healthcare.

Canning is a community organizer and is legislative director for Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland.

She said if voters send her to Salem, she intends to make sure the state follows through on its climate goals.

Canning was also a target foroutside spending by a group dedicated to electing moderate Democrats.

No Republicans filed to run in House District 8.

This story will be updated.

