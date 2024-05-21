Fragala leads in race to replace Holvey in Oregon House
Two Eugene Democrats ran to succeed long-time State Representative Paul Holvey’s District 8 seat in south Eugene.
On election night, educator Lisa Fragala was ahead with 76% of the vote. Legislative staffer Doyle Canning was trailing with 24% of the vote.
Fragala is a long-time teacher and Lane Community College Board member. During her campaign she focused on increasing resources for schools and access to healthcare.
Canning is a community organizer and is legislative director for Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland.
She said if voters send her to Salem, she intends to make sure the state follows through on its climate goals.
Canning was also a target foroutside spending by a group dedicated to electing moderate Democrats.
No Republicans filed to run in House District 8.
This story will be updated.