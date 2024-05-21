© 2024 KLCC

Fragala leads in race to replace Holvey in Oregon House

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White,
Tiffany Eckert
Published May 21, 2024 at 8:20 PM PDT
Lisa Fragala (left) Doyle Canning (right)
Candidates for Oregon House District 8
Lisa Fragala (left) Doyle Canning (right)

Two Eugene Democrats ran to succeed long-time State Representative Paul Holvey’s District 8 seat in south Eugene.

On election night, educator Lisa Fragala was ahead with 76% of the vote. Legislative staffer Doyle Canning was trailing with 24% of the vote.

Fragala is a long-time teacher and Lane Community College Board member. During her campaign she focused on increasing resources for schools and access to healthcare.

Canning is a community organizer and is legislative director for Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland.

She said if voters send her to Salem, she intends to make sure the state follows through on its climate goals.

Canning was also a target foroutside spending by a group dedicated to electing moderate Democrats.

No Republicans filed to run in House District 8.

This story will be updated.
Politics & Government May 2024 primaryDoyle CanningLisa FragalaPaul Holvey
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
