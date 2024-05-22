Voters backing school funding in Portland and Eugene, but not in Bend-La Pine

Three of Oregon’s largest school districts had measures on the May ballot to either establish or renew levies in their communities, but just Portland Public and Eugene appeared to have gotten a “yes” from voters.

According to initial results Tuesday, voters in the Bend-La Pine School District were rejecting a new tax levy that district leaders say they need to maintain class sizes and staffing, add career technical education programs and more.

If it doesn’t pass, Bend-La Pine administrators have said they’re prepared to eliminate up to 180 positions over the next two years, and average class sizes would likely increase by four students.

Local taxes have become a key source of funding for many Oregon schools. That’s especially important this year as districts across the region face tens of millions of dollars in budget deficits. Educators are losing their jobs, and in some cases, entire schools or districts are at risk of being closed.

Portland Public Schools was asking voters to renew an existing levy that otherwise expires in 2025. The money would fund about 660 teachers and classroom support staff over the five years.

PPS administrators said the money would benefit every school across the district.

The Eugene School District is also seeking a five-year renewal of its local option levy. The money would fund the equivalent of about 205 teachers or 32 school days each year.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting