EWEB to consider 15% electricity increase, citing high inflation, infrastructure concerns

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published July 11, 2024 at 4:03 PM PDT
EWEB crews work to repair power lines after ice storm damage.
EWEB
EWEB crews work to repair power lines after ice storm damage. Officials say rate increases will help harden power and water infrastructure against future natural disasters.

EWEB is considering a rate increase.

The publicly-owned utility serves Eugene, parts of Springfield, and much of the McKenzie River corridor. It’s proposing to increase the cost of electricity by 15% and the cost of water by 9%.

EWEB spokesperson Jen Connors said the utility needs to harden infrastructure against natural disasters - like last winter’s ice storm.

"Those are the kinds of storms and natural disasters that seem to be happening more frequently and that EWEB is planning for when we make decisions about the kind of investments that we need to make in our infrastructure," she said.

She said rates have not kept up with inflation or other rapidly rising costs, like labor, natural gas and energy from the Bonneville Power Administration.

"We are facing global supply chain issues that are driving off the cost of equipment and raw materials,” Connors said, “everything from pipes and transformers to the chemicals used in water treatment," she said.

Connors said financial assistance is available to those struggling with the cost of utility bills.

Customers can provide feedback on the proposal during EWEB’s monthly board meetings. A decision on the increase isn’t expected until December. If approved, the changes would go into effect in February.
EWEBenergyice stormEmerald People's Utility DistrictEnvironment
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
