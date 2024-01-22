Upper McKenzie residents were without power and water for much of the ice storm

Rural communities were hit hard by last week’s ice storm. In the upper McKenzie Valley, east of Eugene and Springfield, power has now been restored to a majority of residents.

But the internet is still spotty, according to John Carlile. He’s president of the Upper Mckenzie Community Center. He said, during the coldest days last week, residents came to the center to get warm, use the internet and have meals. Even getting fuel for generators was difficult. No internet meant the fuel pumps weren’t working. And driving to Springfield was dangerous.

“And so it was hard to just get to town through all of that carnage,” Carlile said. “For a lot of people, we were the only way they could stay warm and eat. So, for the first few days we were distributing emergency meals and providing water for folks because most people are on a well and when your power goes out you also don’t have water.”

He said this storm presented unique challenges. He had a shed full of tools and equipment that he couldn’t get into because it was iced in.

Carlile says some community members are still without power.

“I think we are, as a community, coming back together, getting things going again.” Carlile said. “Some folks had trees come through and limbs breaking and roofs to repair.”

As people get power back and the weather is warmer, the Community Center is still providing internet access and a place to come for those still without power.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily this week.

Carlile said they’re having a community meeting on Feb. 3 to discuss what they learned from the ice storm.

