Merkley talks wildfire response, disaster declaration during stop in Eugene

KLCC | By Cailan Menius-Rash
Published August 2, 2024 at 4:32 PM PDT
A man in a plaid button down speaks to a crowd out of frame.
Cailan Menius-Rash
/
KLCC
Merkley spoke to reporters prior to a town hall at the Arts & Technology Academy in Eugene.

Oregon’s entire Congressional delegation co-signed a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture this week, urging the agency to approve a formal disaster declaration for wildfire-affected counties in Oregon.

Speaking to reporters before a town hall meeting in Eugene on Friday, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley said such a declaration could make more federal funding available to the state.

“Many communities are going to be affected in major ways, we’ve already scorched 1.2 million acres in this fire season alone,” he said.

Merkley said funding is just one piece of the puzzle. According to him, both equipment and staffing resources are in short supply in parts of the state.

During the press briefing, Merkley also spoke on the topics of homelessness and climate action.

The senator strongly backed a nationwide transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. He has recently proposed an act which would make electric vehicle ownership more accessible.

When asked about homelessness and the recent Grants Pass ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, Merkley pointed to four factors: lack of housing, hedge fund ownership of homes driving price increases, behavioral health problems, and addiction.

“You have to attack (homelessness) by having a lot more behavioral health care and you have to have addiction services,” said Merkley.

Following the press conference, Merkley heard from the public during a town hall forum.
Tags
Politics & Government Jeff MerkleyOregon wildfires2024 Wildfire Season
Cailan Menius-Rash
Cailan Menius-Rash is an intern reporting for KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism.
See stories by Cailan Menius-Rash
