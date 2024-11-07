Oakridge voters reject 'STAR Voting' proposal

For more of KLCC's coverage of the 2024 elections, visit our Elections page.

Oakridge voters have rejected a new rating-based election system. In initial returns, 54% of voters opposed the proposal.

If the measure had passed, the city would have tested STAR Voting (Score Then Automatic Runoff) for three city elections, becoming the first municipality in the world to do so.

Under the system, the public would rate multiple candidates on a scale of zero to five stars, rather than choosing just one. The two highest score-earners would then advance to an automatic run-off, where all ballots would be recounted, and the finalist preferred by more people would win.

Supporters had said the system would promote common-ground candidates, and reduce polarization in Oakridge's city government. But opponents argued the voting method was untested, and the city hadn’t fully considered other options, such as Ranked Choice.

Oakridge City Administrator James Cleavenger personally supported the measure. He said while it ultimately failed, he still sees this vote as a sign of progress.

“Once you can sit down and describe the system with someone, one on one, most folks are very positive towards it," said Cleavenger. "Personally, I feel like if we had more time and more money, this would have been within reach.”

Back in May, Eugene voters declined to adopt STAR Voting by a far wider 2-to-1 ratio.

City Charter Amendments

Voters in Oakridge did overwhelmingly approve a separate set of changes to its City Charter. In initial returns, 74% approved of the measure.

Supporters have said these are intended to update the charter’s language, and reflect the model of the League of Oregon Cities. It will require a public comment period at every City Council meeting, as well as accessible recordings of those sessions. It will also make it easier to put citizen initiatives and referendums on the ballot.

