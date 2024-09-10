Oakridge voters to decide on ‘STAR Voting’ this November

This November, voters in Oakridge will decide whether to temporarily adopt a rating-based voting system for city races.

Earlier this year, Oakridge’s City Council voted 5 to 1 to place a STAR Voting measure on the ballot.

The system would allow voters to rate multiple candidates on a scale of zero to five stars, rather than choosing just one.

The two highest score-earners would then advance to an automatic run-off. All ballots would be recounted, and the finalist preferred by more people would win.

If the Oakridge measure passes, the city would try out the system for three elections. Afterwards, voters could adopt STAR Voting permanently, or drop it.

Advocates of STAR Voting have argued it would reduce political polarization, and eliminate the fear of spoiler candidates. In April, KLCC spoke with supporters and critics of the system about its potential impacts.

Oakridge City Council President Dawn Kinyon said the city sometimes elects polarizing candidates. She said STAR Voting could reward people who earn stars from beyond just their dedicated supporters.

"Doesn't it seem like it would be more beneficial to the community if the person that gets elected his liked by 75% or 85% of the people, versus only half?" she said.

City Administrator James Cleavenger said Oakridge currently has no primary, and there's frequently more than two candidates in a race, which leads to vote-splitting. He said STAR Voting could help address this problem.

“It's like having a primary and general election all rolled into one vote,” he said.

However, Oakridge Mayor Bryan Cutchen opposes the proposal. He said he's concerned about potential lawsuits, as Oakridge would become the first city in the U.S. to elect candidates this way.

"I'd like to see STAR Voting in action first and get to see what the pros-and-cons are from experiences of larger cities that have deeper pockets," he said.

Cutchen also argues the city has moved too fast to adequately educate the public about STAR Voting, or to consider other options like Ranked Choice.

If this measure passes, STAR Voting would only be adopted once there is enough funding to pay Lane County for the election, and to carry out a voter education campaign.

The city's resolution says Oakridge itself will not provide this money. Instead, officials would seek funding from the state and nonprofit organizations, while also requesting permission for a less-expensive hand count of ballots.

Sara Wolk, the Executive Director of the Equal Vote Coalition, said the funding strategy is based on Benton County's adoption of Ranked Choice Voting. But Cutchen isn't convinced this will work.

"I don't see any money in the bank," said Cutchen. "This is all what these nonprofits have promised, and I'd like to go on more than a promise."

The decision on STAR Voting in Oakridge will follow this May's primary, when voters in Eugene rejected a similar ballot measure. The system has previously been used by the Independent Party of Oregon, and by the Oregon Democratic Party to elect delegates.