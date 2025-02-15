Two Lincoln County commissioners scheduled to vote Wednesday on finalist to fill third seat

This story was originally published on YachatsNews.com and is used with permission.

Three candidates to fill an open seat on the Lincoln County commission answered questions for two hours Wednesday as they vie to fill the remaining 22 months in a vacant four-year term.

Until Wednesday morning there were four finalists, but John Heath of Gleneden Beach withdrew from consideration citing health issues that would prevent him from “giving 100 percent” to the job.

So that left Walter Chuck, Ryan Parker and Catherine Rigby, all of Newport, to respond to nine questions from commissioners Claire Hall and Casey Miller.

Hall announced at the beginning of the session that she and Miller will vote on the replacement on Wednesday, Feb. 19 during the commission’s regular bi-monthly meeting. As chair, Hall generally cannot make a motion, so a vote would come after Miller makes a motion to name one of the finalists to the commission and see if Hall agrees to second it. If she does not, then it would be up to Miller to nominate another person and see if there is a second.

The three finalists were not given the chance Wednesday to talk about their personal or professional background or make a closing statement to commissioners. They later were told they would be given that chance before Hall and Miller vote.

The commissioners are selecting someone to fill out the rest of Kaety Jacobson’s term, which ends in December 2026. Jacobson's last day was Friday.

Wednesday questions were compiled by county counsel Kristin Yuille and public information officer Kenneth Lipp without input from Hall or Miller. The nine questions ranged from vacation rental licensing to emergency preparedness to housing and homeless to balancing economic development with environmental protections.

The finalists were selected from 26 applicants in a process involving Hall and Miller that the county still has to fully explain. They are:

Walter Chuck of Newport, a water district plant operator in Otis and longtime board member of the Port of Newport who ran unsuccessfully for Miller’s seat in the May 2022 primary;

Ryan Parker of Newport, an Oregon State Parks beach ranger and Newport city councilor who ran unsuccessfully for commission positions in May 2022 and May 2024; and

Catherine Rigby of Newport, the grants administrator for the city of Newport who worked in various administrative positions for Salt Lake City from 2017-2023.

Questions & answers

Short-term rentals:

None of the three stated any objections to the county’s two-year-old limits on vacation rentals in unincorporated areas, saying there were enough available throughout the county but also recognizing they are an integral part of a tourism-based economy. All three said regular reports on the regulations’ impacts and enforcement are needed.

Emergency preparedness:

There was little difference in answers to the county’s role in helping residents prepare for and response to a major emergency. All said while the county has an important coordination role, there will be communication and infrastructure issues during a large emergency and the county’s focus should be getting residents and visitors prepared to be on their own for days or even weeks.

Strategies and programs to address homeless and housing issues:

Parker said homelessness generally falls into two major categories – people with mental health or addiction issues and people not making enough money to afford the area’s high housing costs. Provide mental health and addiction services, Parker said, but also focus on market-rate and subsidized housing for the working poor. On housing, Parker said the county should help shovel-ready projects, explore subsidies to developers, streamline permitting and examine housing codes.

Chuck said the county should deal with homeless people “with compassion” and work with other agencies and local governments to develop housing, especially cities which may have more land available for high-density projects. Chuck said the county’s role could be to handle the infrastructure component of any development, be a facilitator for others and “not become a landlord.” “It would be very hard for the county to solve this by itself,” he said.

Rigby said she was involved in homeless issues in previous jobs in Utah and that solutions require “working across jurisdictional lines.” “We know that their needs can’t be addressed until they are housed,” she said, mentioning navigation services and transitional housing. “Innovation and creativity is important.” On housing, Rigby said the solution is “… everything and the kitchen sink” including public/private collaboration, especially with businesses seeking employee housing, and looking at a program to preserve current but dilapidated homes. “There is no silver bullet. There is no easy fix.”

Budget priorities:

The finalists were less detailed on their priorities for the county’s $185 million-a-year budget, except to maintain basic services and be cautious for now about expanding programs. Chuck was the only candidate to address what he called “the gorilla in the room” of potential cuts of federal funds the county receives, oftentimes as “pass through” grants from the state. Large cuts in federal funds could lead to get issues similar to those in 2008-10 when the county had to cut 30 percent of its budget. “Be honest with the community and your staff,” he said.

How to improve communication and engagement in county government:

All three finalists said it was important to get out into all areas of the county to talk to local officials and to listen to residents.

“Be physically present – show up,” Parker said. “Be where people are at and what they’re struggling with. Being a good listener is an essential skill.”

Chuck said the county’s policies and decisions “have consequences” and commissioners should explain them to as many people as possible “especially less populated areas.” “I like to do face-to-face. We lost that during Covid.”

Rigby said she can convey her enthusiasm for government work – now in Newport and previously in Salt Lake City – to residents, including using her Spanish language skills to do so. “It’s important to make access real. We owe the public the accountability for what we do …”

How would you stress collaboration with local and regional governments, including the Siletz Tribe?

Rigby said the county can serve as a “convenor” with local governments especially because many smaller entities lack the capacity to tackle large or complicated projects or issues, including how to reach out to state or federal authorities for help.

Chuck said his 12 years on the Port of Newport board taught him that “relationships are what it’s all about” in working with other local and coastal organizations. “If they don’t know who you are it’s hard to get in the door.” County commissioners need to be a team, speak with a cohesive voice, he said, and that others “know they can deal with you and count on what you are saying.”

Parker used the example of Rep. David Gomberg, D-Otis, who tirelessly shows up at events and meetings all over his district. “It all goes back to relationship building,” he said. “That person-to-person relationship building is the key to it all.”