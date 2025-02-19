Lincoln County Board of Commissioners appoint Port leader Walter Chuck to fill vacant Commission seat

The two remaining members of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners added a new member to their ranks in a unanimous vote Wednesday.

Claire Hall and Casey Miller quickly reached consensus on who should replace Kaety Jacobson - who unexpectedly resigned halfway through her second term.

Hall and Miller chose Walter Chuck, a water plant operator who has spent more than a decade as a Commissioner for the Port of Newport.

Hall said she chose Chuck out of the 26 applicants because of his advocacy for Newport’s ocean economy.

“He has been a strong voice for coastal, and Lincoln County interests in shaping decisions that have a direct impact on our economy and our way of life," Hall said.

Chuck accepted the nomination shortly after the vote, and will serve until the end of 2026.

“At this stage of my life, I believe there are things that I can help the County with, whether it’s my experience, my temperament, or my ability to work with others,” Chuck said in a statement provided by the County.

Newport City Councilor Ryan Parker and Newport grants manager Catherine Rigby were also finalists for the seat.

Chuck’s appointment comes after a contentious few months between Lincoln County leaders. Miller recently returned to working in-person after the county concluded an investigation into whether he broke a personnel rule.

The county’s administrator also recently resigned after nearly three years on the job.

Before the vote Wednesday, Miller acknowledged the stress the county had been under for the last several months, and told Hall he was grateful they were able to easily find agreement on who they should appoint.

“You and I may have had some disagreements lately, but it's great to know we are in alignment and I feel strongly about that,” Miller said.

