© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill Morrisette, a former Springfield mayor and state lawmaker, has passed away

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:48 PM PDT
a photo of Bill Morrisette, sitting in a radio studio
KLCC
Bill Morrisette, pictured during a 2015 visit to the KLCC studios.

Bill Morrisette, the former mayor of Springfield who also spent many years in the Oregon legislature, has passed away.

A statement from the City of Springfield says Morrisette died peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday.

The city’s press release did not list an age, but an online notice published by the funeral home lists his age as 93.

Morrisette served as Springfield’s mayor from 1989-1999. Later, he spent 11 years in the Oregon Legislature, with time in both the House and Senate.

Prior to serving as mayor, Morrisette served on Springfield's City Council, and taught social studies at Springfield High School.

“Bill Morrisette embodied what it means to serve community with compassion and clarity," said current Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon in the city's press release. "His work lives on in the civic institutions he helped strengthen, the students he inspired, and the countless lives he touched. He was a true public servant and a pillar of Springfield’s story.”

His death was also noted by the Lane Council of Governments. As Springfield's mayor, Morrisette served as the city's representative on LCOG.

“Mr. Morrisette was a dedicated public servant whose commitment and leadership were evident in all his endeavors,” said LCOG Executive Director Brenda Moore. “He will be missed.”
Tags
Politics & Government City of SpringfieldBill MorrisetteSean Van Gordon
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman