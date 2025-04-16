Bill Morrisette, a former Springfield mayor and state lawmaker, has passed away

Bill Morrisette, the former mayor of Springfield who also spent many years in the Oregon legislature, has passed away.

A statement from the City of Springfield says Morrisette died peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday.

The city’s press release did not list an age, but an online notice published by the funeral home lists his age as 93.

Morrisette served as Springfield’s mayor from 1989-1999. Later, he spent 11 years in the Oregon Legislature, with time in both the House and Senate.

Prior to serving as mayor, Morrisette served on Springfield's City Council, and taught social studies at Springfield High School.

“Bill Morrisette embodied what it means to serve community with compassion and clarity," said current Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon in the city's press release. "His work lives on in the civic institutions he helped strengthen, the students he inspired, and the countless lives he touched. He was a true public servant and a pillar of Springfield’s story.”

His death was also noted by the Lane Council of Governments. As Springfield's mayor, Morrisette served as the city's representative on LCOG.

“Mr. Morrisette was a dedicated public servant whose commitment and leadership were evident in all his endeavors,” said LCOG Executive Director Brenda Moore. “He will be missed.”

