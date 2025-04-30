Benton County begins hearings on proposed expansion of Coffin Butte landfill

Benton County’s Planning Commission is holding hearings on a controversial proposal to expand the Coffin Butte landfill.

The landfill is about ten miles north of Corvallis, near the town of Adair Village. It accepts garbage from across Oregon and Washington.

The owner, Republic Services, wants to expand the site in order to add another six years to its lifespan. The company has said the addition would be half as large as the expansion it previously proposed, which the county's Planning Commission rejected in 2021.

On Tuesday, Benton County Planning Director Petra Schuetz presented a staff report to the Planning Commissioners, recommending denial of the new expansion proposal.

Schuetz said the application didn't adequately address noise and odor concerns, and was missing details about a proposed shop maintenance building.

“Evidence provided by the applicant does not sufficiently demonstrate that the proposal will not seriously interfere with uses on adjacent properties, or the character of the area," Schuetz told the commissioners.

A Republic Services spokesperson responded to those concerns in an email to KLCC on Wednesday.

"We appreciate the county’s feedback and are working diligently to address their concerns," the spokesperson wrote. "Coffin Butte Landfill is an important community asset that provides essential waste disposal services to the community. We are responsible operators fully committed to providing safe and reliable service to our customers."

Both the Benton County Republicans and Democrats have also come out against the expansion proposal. This comes after residents living near the existing landfill have reported fire risks and debilitating odors.

In an inspection last year, the Environmental Protection Agency found multiple methane leaks at the current landfill. The EPA has now requested additional information about emissions from Republic Services.

The hearings will continue Thursday evening with Republic's testimony and public comment, with another potential hearing next Tuesday.

The Planning Commission is projected to make a final decision in June. The Benton County Board of Commissioners could then reconsider that decision.