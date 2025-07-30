Lane County Commissioners approve purchase of land for Lane Stabilization Center

The Lane County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve the purchase of land in north Springfield for the Lane Stabilization Center.

While all members of the board expressed support for the center and what it will do for the county, a pre-vote debate centered on the county’s communication with neighbors of the property and the City of Springfield.

Commissioner Heather Buch lobbied for better efforts in the future before voting "yes."

"The best, I think, move forward is to ensure that we are really good partners with the City of Springfield moving forward, because this is just one step," she said.

Board Chair David Loveall asked that the vote be delayed until an Aug. 26 meeting to allow for more communication with involved parties, and eventually voted against the purchase.

“Everybody knows that we want this," said Loveall. "The community needs it. We know it’s 99.9% sure that it’s going to go on that spot. But I want people who oppose it and have problems with how it went to be okay with it.”

Lane County utilized a new state law that allow such facilities to forego certain approvals from local authorities, including a conditional use permit and rezoning.

The highlighted plot of land is being discussed as a location for the Lane Stabilization Center.

The nearly 18-acre parcel is a former filbert farm on International Way between Sports Way and Corporate Way.

Lane County intends to split the parcel and sell a portion to PeaceHealth for an inpatient mental health facility.

