Lane County Commissioners approve purchase of land for Lane Stabilization Center

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published July 30, 2025 at 1:03 PM PDT
The Board of Lane County Commissioners discuss the quarry proposal on Jan. 28, 2025.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
The Board of Lane County Commissioners meets in this photo from Jan. 28, 2025.

The Lane County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve the purchase of land in north Springfield for the Lane Stabilization Center.

While all members of the board expressed support for the center and what it will do for the county, a pre-vote debate centered on the county’s communication with neighbors of the property and the City of Springfield.

Commissioner Heather Buch lobbied for better efforts in the future before voting "yes."

"The best, I think, move forward is to ensure that we are really good partners with the City of Springfield moving forward, because this is just one step," she said.

Board Chair David Loveall asked that the vote be delayed until an Aug. 26 meeting to allow for more communication with involved parties, and eventually voted against the purchase.

“Everybody knows that we want this," said Loveall. "The community needs it. We know it’s 99.9% sure that it’s going to go on that spot. But I want people who oppose it and have problems with how it went to be okay with it.”

Lane County utilized a new state law that allow such facilities to forego certain approvals from local authorities, including a conditional use permit and rezoning.

A map showing the land being discussed for the Lane Stabilization Center
The highlighted plot of land is being discussed as a location for the Lane Stabilization Center.

The nearly 18-acre parcel is a former filbert farm on International Way between Sports Way and Corporate Way.

Lane County intends to split the parcel and sell a portion to PeaceHealth for an inpatient mental health facility.
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
