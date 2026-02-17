Springfield shares updates on Glenwood redevelopment plans

The City of Springfield has been working for decades on plans to redevelop the Glenwood area. Community members can get an update on the project this week.

Much of Glenwood is along the Willamette River, and that’s an area Springfield is focusing on for its Riverfront Redevelopment Plan

A 23-acre property that’s bordered by the river to the north and Franklin Boulevard to the south was annexed by the city two years ago.

“The goal is mixed-used development of residential and commercial types,” said Allie Camp, economic development manager with the City of Springfield. “Some of the work that we’ve done to get to this point today is land-use amendments to make what’s allowed in those zones a little bit more flexible.”

Camp said there’s been a long process to come to this point. The Glenwood Refinement Plan was put together with community involvement and dates back to the early 2000s.

“It sets the vision for Glenwood. We’re in a unique time because we’re getting to exercise the vision in that document and this project is part of that community-driven vision,” she said.

Glenwood was formerly part of Eugene, but Springfield acquired much of it in 1999.

The Glenwood Riverfront Redevelopment Meeting is a chance for Springfield residents to see the plans, talk with city staff, and learn more about the project.

It’s on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Roaring Rapids Pizza Company in Glenwood.