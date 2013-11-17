Ducks Get Back To Business, Beavers Struggle On The Road

The University of Oregon Ducks looked much-improved Saturday, while the Oregon State Beavers faced a tough road opponent in Arizona.

The Ducks rebounded from last week's loss to Stanford with a 44-21 victory over the University of Utah Utes. Quarterback Marcus Mariota went into the game with questions about the health of his left knee, but threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns at Autzen Stadium.

Duck fans found themselves rooting for an old rival, the USC Trojans, to defeat #4 ranked Stanford Saturday night. The Trojans defeated The Cardinal 20-17; improving Oregon's ranking in the Pac-12 North Division.

In Tempe, Arizona, the Oregon State Beavers lost their third straight to the Sun Devils 30-17 Saturday night. The Beavs showed signs of life in the third quarter, but a blocked field goal in the fourth stopped their momentum. Quarterback Sean Mannion threw four interceptions and two touchdowns in the loss.

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