Mims House, Eugene Mission use EWEB incentives and grants for solar panels

Solar upgrades have been made to two Eugene landmarks, which will help cut energy expenses.

At the Mims House, 20 freshly-installed solar panels grace the south-facing roof of the historic homestead. It’s the first house in Eugene purchased by a Black Family in 1948.

Miles Pendleton, president of the Eugene-Springfield NAACP, told KLCC that this will help his organization, which operates inside the Mims House.

“The projections that we’ve seen thus far, is that it's’ going to save essentially about two-thirds of an average household’s electricity bill,” said Pendleton. “The beauty in that, is that all that money we then save and don’t have to expend, we’re then able to directly pour right back into the community, and offer services, programs, supports, referrals, all that great stuff.”

The Mims House’s new solar system is 6.3 kilowatts, with backup battery and electric vehicle charger. The NAACP used EWEB rebates and other incentives to cover it.

Eric Nill of Advanced Energy Systems of Eugene pointed out the panels gracing the southern roof of the Mims House.

Eugene MIssion An aerial view of the Eugene Mission shows where solar panels were installed earlier this year, to power its Learning Center.

“We’re in the northern hemisphere, of course. Your sun is going to be rising in the east, and going across the horizon in the south, and setting in the west, so your orientation east and west is also possible, then you get plenty of energy generated that way. But the southern exposure, at about a 30-degree angle, which this roof is pretty close to that, is almost optimal.”

The other site receiving a solar upgrade is the Eugene Mission, which got a 14.6 kilowatt system installed last spring. It used $50,000 from EWEB’s Greenpower grant. The system will help power the Mission’s Learning Center, which teaches guests vocational, life, and culinary skills.

©2022, KLCC.

