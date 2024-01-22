City Club of Eugene: UO President Karl Scholz: Looking Back and Looking Forward

Program date: Jan. 19, 2024

Air date: Jan. 22, 2023

From the City Club of Eugene:

University of Oregon President Karl Scholz gives a university update, recapping his first six months as president and sharing early insights from meeting with campus and community members. President Scholz discusses the university’s future, from his goals to support student success, career preparation, and sense of belonging, to UO’s move to the Big 10 and the role of a top-tier research university in the state and local economy.

Speaker:

John Karl Scholz is the 19th president of the University of Oregon. He began his tenure on July 1, 2023, after the UO Board of Trustees unanimously selected him as president on March 13, 2023. Prior to coming to UO, Scholz was the provost at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a position he had held since August 2019, after serving six years as the dean of the College of Letters & Science. During his tenure as provost, Scholz launched the Center for Teaching, Learning and Mentoring, to support instructors across campus. In addition, under his leadership, average time for earning a degree dropped to under four years (for the first time) and fell three consecutive years, to 3.89 years. During this time, the university also recruited the most diverse entering class in UW–Madison’s history.

Scholz had joined the university’s department of economics in 1988 and was later named the Nellie June Gray Professor of Economic Policy. He directed the Institute for Research on Poverty at UW-Madison from 2000-2004.

Scholz is an internationally respected economist who writes on diverse topics, including household saving, the earned income tax credit, low-wage labor markets, financial barriers to higher education, and bankruptcy laws. His research has appeared in leading economics journals. He earned a BA in economics from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, and a PhD from Stanford University.

