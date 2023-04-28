© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Social Justice

UO's Take Back the Night rallies for its 45th year

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published April 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM PDT
A group of people marching and holding signs. One sign reads "Take Back the Night." Buildings and trees are in the background.
Jasmine Lewin
/
KLCC
The two mile march proceeded past the University of Oregon's fraternity row.
A close-up of a person holding a sign that reads "I won't be quiet so you can be comfortable"
Jasmine Lewin
/
KLCC
One of many signs seen at the event.

Students and supporters gathered at the University of Oregon Thursday evening to speak out against sexual violence during the 45th annual Take Back The Night rally.

The event focused on elevating marginalized communities often left out of essential dialogues despite being disproportionately affected by sexual and domestic violence.

Several speakers testified to the need for worldwide safety and solidarity, including Meghna Jain, the International Student Coordinator for the UO Women’s Center.

“Let us stand together and take back the night," Jain said. "Let us make this personal. And let us make this a call to action for a world where every person is valued and respected.”

After speaking, participants took to the streets of Eugene with slogans and signs to symbolize reclaiming safety on the public streets at night.

Tags
Social Justice University of Oregontake back the night
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
