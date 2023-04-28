UO's Take Back the Night rallies for its 45th year

Jasmine Lewin / KLCC One of many signs seen at the event.

Students and supporters gathered at the University of Oregon Thursday evening to speak out against sexual violence during the 45th annual Take Back The Night rally.

The event focused on elevating marginalized communities often left out of essential dialogues despite being disproportionately affected by sexual and domestic violence.

Several speakers testified to the need for worldwide safety and solidarity, including Meghna Jain, the International Student Coordinator for the UO Women’s Center.

“Let us stand together and take back the night," Jain said. "Let us make this personal. And let us make this a call to action for a world where every person is valued and respected.”

After speaking, participants took to the streets of Eugene with slogans and signs to symbolize reclaiming safety on the public streets at night.