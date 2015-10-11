It wasn't a good day for college football in Oregon. The Ducks hosted Washington State Saturday afternoon, and after 8 straight losses to the Ducks, the Cougars finally won in double overtime, 45-38. This is the second home loss for Oregon this season. Head Coach Mark Helfrich denied the defeat was due to continued shuffling at the quarterback position.

Helfrich: "It's a team deal, we win as a team, we lose as a team, and it's not one guy, one position, ever. You know, those guys are working their tails off to improve, just like some you think is doing a good job is working their tail off to improve."

The Ducks indeed do have other issues outside of quarterback. The defense allowed more than 500 passing yards to Washington State.

Oregon State didn't fare much better on the road in Tuscon. The Beavers were dominated by Arizona 44 to 7. Freshman quarterback Seth Collins was 8 for 24 for 56 yards and a pick, and left the game briefly due to a leg injury. He also ran for OSU's only touchdown.

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