Oregon22: Day 5 delivers unexpected results

Several events at the World Championships track and field meet Tuesday evening in Eugene didn’t play out according to expectations.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was in the men’s 1500-meter final, where Tokyo gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway was outkicked by Great Britain’s Jake Wightman. Wightman’s father, Geoff Wightman, was the commentator inside Hayward Field for the race, and also had the honor of announcing his son’s name in the medal ceremony. Ingebrigtsen won the silver and Spain’s Mohamed Katir won the bronze.

In the men’s 400-meter hurdles final, world record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway was denied the gold by Tokyo bronze medalist Alison Dos Santos of Brazil. In fact, Warholm faded to 7th place after a strong start, and the other two medals went to Team USA: Tokyo silver medalist Rai Benjamin again won the silver and Trevor Bassitt took home the bronze.

In Tuesday’s heats, former Duck Jenna Prandini failed to advance in the 200-meters, but Team USA’s Tamara Clark and Abby Steiner will race in Thursday’s final.

Fred Kerley, who won 100-meter gold on Saturday, failed to advance to the men's 200-meter final. Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton will represent Team USA in that event on Thursday.

The U.S. women have four competitors advancing to the 400-meter hurdle semi-finals on Wednesday: Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Shamier Little and Britton Wilson. That final will be Friday’s capstone event.

There are just two medal events Wednesday evening: the women’s discus and the women’s 3K steeplechase.

