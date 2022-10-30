Ducks notch seventh straight win in 42-24 victory over Cal

Oregon football remains undefeated in Pac-12 play after Saturday’s 42-24 win over Cal.

After a slow start, Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more to lead the No.8 Ducks to their seventh straight win.

Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) was held scoreless in the first quarter for the first time since their season-opener, but got on the board on the first play of the second quarter. By halftime, the Ducks were up 21-10, and increased the lead to 18 points after holding the Golden Bears (3-5, 1-5 Pac-12) scoreless in the third.

Nix went 27-for-35, passing for 412 yards and two interceptions. This was Nix’s third game this season with three rushing TDs, becoming the only Oregon QB since at least 1996 to rush for three touchdowns three times in the same season.

Noah Widdington, Mar’Keise Irving, and Eugene-native Patrick Herbert each had one TD in the win.

Players and coaches celebrate Eugene native Patrick Herbert's (88) first career touchdown in Oregon's win over Cal on Oct. 29, 2022.

The Ducks’ defense forced two turnovers in the first half and did not allow a sack for the seventh time in eight games. Oregon leads the nation with just one sack allowed this season.

Oregon DB Christian Gonzalez led Oregon with a career-high eight tackles, six solo, and blocked a field goal in third quarter.

Up Next: The Ducks are on the road to face Colorado (1-7, 1-5 Pac-12) on Nov. 5 at 12:30.

