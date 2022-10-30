© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Ducks notch seventh straight win in 42-24 victory over Cal

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published October 30, 2022 at 7:38 AM PDT
Oregon's Bo Nix (10) threw for three TDs and ran for three more in the Ducks' 42-24 win over Cal on Oct. 29, 2022.

Oregon football remains undefeated in Pac-12 play after Saturday’s 42-24 win over Cal.

After a slow start, Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more to lead the No.8 Ducks to their seventh straight win.

Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) was held scoreless in the first quarter for the first time since their season-opener, but got on the board on the first play of the second quarter. By halftime, the Ducks were up 21-10, and increased the lead to 18 points after holding the Golden Bears (3-5, 1-5 Pac-12) scoreless in the third.

Nix went 27-for-35, passing for 412 yards and two interceptions. This was Nix’s third game this season with three rushing TDs, becoming the only Oregon QB since at least 1996 to rush for three touchdowns three times in the same season.

Noah Widdington, Mar’Keise Irving, and Eugene-native Patrick Herbert each had one TD in the win.

Players and coaches celebrate Eugene native Patrick Herbert's (88) first career touchdown in Oregon's win over Cal on Oct. 29, 2022.

The Ducks’ defense forced two turnovers in the first half and did not allow a sack for the seventh time in eight games. Oregon leads the nation with just one sack allowed this season.

Oregon DB Christian Gonzalez led Oregon with a career-high eight tackles, six solo, and blocked a field goal in third quarter.

Up Next: The Ducks are on the road to face Colorado (1-7, 1-5 Pac-12) on Nov. 5 at 12:30.

Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
