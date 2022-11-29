Post-game punch by UO football player against OSU fan under investigation

Video of a Ducks linebacker hitting a man in Beavers garb has drawn viral attention, as well as a review into the incident.

Both the University of Oregon and Oregon State University have acknowledged awareness of the matter. The video shows UO linebacker DJ Johnson punching the back of the fan’s head after Saturday’s game, where the Beavers enjoyed a turnaround and upset win over the Ducks in their rivalry match. The final score was 38 to 34.

An OSU spokesman says he’s confident that the Pac-12 conference and UO will investigate and deal with the situation “appropriately.”

