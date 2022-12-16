© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
OSU Beavers set to take on Florida Gators in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published December 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM PST
Football players in Las Vegas
OSU Beavers Facebook page
Members of the OSU Beavers football team have spent the week in Las Vegas preparing for the game and enjoying the sights of the city.

The OSU Beavers football team is set to take on the University of Florida Gators in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl.

OSU Beavers football coach Jonathan Smith, sitting at a table with a microphone in front of him.
Joe Faraoni
/
ESPN Images
Jonathan Smith of the Oregon State University (OSU) Beavers during the Kickoff Media Conference prior to the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl.

It’s the first ever meeting between the two teams, but OSU coach Jonathan Smith said he has a lot of respect for the University of Florida’s football program.

“We’re definitely looking forward to the matchup, but (we) know we’re going to have to play really, really well to have a chance to win the game after we’ve learned about these guys over the last two, three weeks,” said Smith.

The Beavers are looking for their first victory in a bowl game since 2013. Kickoff is 11:30 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

During the week leading up to the game, Smith said he ran into plenty of OSU fans who had arrived in Las Vegas several days ahead of Saturday's match-up.

"That's why we're really excited about this game," he said. "It was a location and an opponent that our fan base would be excited to come see."

The game will be the Beavers' first since the team rallied from being down 21 points to defeat the University of Oregon Ducks on Nov. 26 in Corvallis.

Oregon State is ranked 17th in the Associated Press Top 25 football rankings. Florida comes into the game unranked.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
