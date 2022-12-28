Ducks football gears up for Holiday Bowl

The Oregon Ducks football team will take on the University of North Carolina Wednesday evening in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FOX.

The Ducks enter the game with a 9-3 record and are the 15th ranked team in the nation, according to the Associated Press. North Carolina is 9-4 and is unranked.

This year’s Holiday Bowl will be played at Petco Park, which is normally home to the San Diego Padres baseball team.

The Holiday Bowl says it’s the first football game ever to be played at Petco Park.