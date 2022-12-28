© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Ducks football gears up for Holiday Bowl

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published December 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
Two University of Oregon football players attempt to catch the ball during a practice.
University of Oregon
This photo from the Ducks Twitter account shows the team practicing for the upcoming Holiday Bowl.

The Oregon Ducks football team will take on the University of North Carolina Wednesday evening in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FOX.

The Ducks enter the game with a 9-3 record and are the 15th ranked team in the nation, according to the Associated Press. North Carolina is 9-4 and is unranked.

This year’s Holiday Bowl will be played at Petco Park, which is normally home to the San Diego Padres baseball team.

The Holiday Bowl says it’s the first football game ever to be played at Petco Park.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
