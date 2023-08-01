This season, Duck football aims to improve upon 2022

This fall, Oregon football looks to build on last year’s 10-and-3 season, with the return of Bo Nix at quarterback. Head coach Dan Lanning enters his second year having just signed a five-year contract extension with a $20 million dollar buyout should he leave before 2028. The Ducks will have over 50 new players, as well as several new members on the coaching staff.

At the Oregon Football Media Day on Monday, Lanning said he was happy to stay on, because Eugene is a great place to raise his three kids, and the university is committed to the program.

“We’re able to get elite players, I think that’s no secret," Lanning said. "As long as we can continue to recruit at a high level, develop, and continue to have high class facilities, continue to push the bar in everything that we do, everything’s here that’s necessary for us to be successful”

Lanning deflected most questions about changes to the Pac-12, except when asked the final question of the day, about his reaction to Colorado leaving the conference.

“Not a big reaction," said Lanning. "I’m trying to remember what they won, to affect this conference. Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

The Ducks kick off their season on September 2 with a home game against Portland State.

