Sports

This season, Duck football aims to improve upon 2022

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published August 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM PDT
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning stands at a podium in front of a green, branded background.
University of Oregon
Head Coach Dan Lanning speaks at Oregon's football media day

This fall, Oregon football looks to build on last year’s 10-and-3 season, with the return of Bo Nix at quarterback. Head coach Dan Lanning enters his second year having just signed a five-year contract extension with a $20 million dollar buyout should he leave before 2028. The Ducks will have over 50 new players, as well as several new members on the coaching staff.

At the Oregon Football Media Day on Monday, Lanning said he was happy to stay on, because Eugene is a great place to raise his three kids, and the university is committed to the program.

“We’re able to get elite players, I think that’s no secret," Lanning said. "As long as we can continue to recruit at a high level, develop, and continue to have high class facilities, continue to push the bar in everything that we do, everything’s here that’s necessary for us to be successful”

Lanning deflected most questions about changes to the Pac-12, except when asked the final question of the day, about his reaction to Colorado leaving the conference.

“Not a big reaction," said Lanning. "I’m trying to remember what they won, to affect this conference. Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

The Ducks kick off their season on September 2 with a home game against Portland State.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
