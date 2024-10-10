Oregon football hosts a first-of-its kind game Saturday, and the Beavers head to Nevada

This weekend is a first-ever matchup of top-five football teams at Autzen Stadium, with the No. 3 Ducks facing the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

At a press conference this week, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel said the team that can best focus on their job will have the better game.

“You’ve got to take it one week at a time," he said. "This is the next step, and of course the atmosphere and college football in general, this is what you dream of. But you've got a job to do — you've got to execute, you've got to play hard and find a way to win.”

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Ducks will wear new black uniforms and fans are asked to dress in black.

In a sign of the significance of the match-up, the ESPN program "College GameDay" will be broadcasting live from Eugene prior to the game.



Beaver football travels to high altitude this weekend

Oregon State football also plays Saturday afternoon at 4:30, facing Nevada in Reno. OSU looks to maintain momentum, coming off a double overtime win against Colorado State last week. The 4 - 1 Beavers have bested the Wolf Pack in three of their four meetings, but Nevada won the most recent matchup in 2018. That game was close: OSU's Jordan Choukair missed a last-minute, 33-yard field goal in the 37-35 loss.

Former Oregon head coach and QB's also on the gridiron this weekend

Several current and former Oregon Duck football players and staff are in the spotlight this weekend.

Former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly will be on the field in Eugene Saturday as the offensive coordinator for Ohio State. Kelly led the Ducks from 2009 to 2012.

Marcus Mariota, who played for Chip Kelly, is set to be in Baltimore Sunday, as a backup quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

And former Duck Justin Herbert is on deck to quarterback the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday as they face the Broncos… He’ll go up against Denver’s rookie quarterback and last year’s Duck, Bo Nix.

