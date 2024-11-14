Both Oregon and OSU football are on the road this weekend

In college football, No. 1 ranked University of Oregon would notch an 11-0 record with a win at Wisconsin this weekend.

At a press conference this week, Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning said the Ducks have gelled over the course of the season.

“Just playing as a team, right. I think that there’s been a lot of growth in those moments," he said. "I think that’s shown up consistently, whether it’s the offense bailing out the defense, or the defense bailing out the offense, or special teams coming up with a big play, and really focusing on the next play.”

Wisconsin is coming off a bye week, hoping to break a two-game losing streak. Oregon last played Wisconsin in the 2020 Rose Bowl, winning 28-27 with Justin Herbert as quarterback. Saturday’s game starts at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

osubeavers.com Heyward said he'd played against Air Force once before, when he was at UNLV.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers need to win two of their final three games to be bowl eligible, and they're trying to snap a four-game losing streak.

At a Wednesday press conference, Defensive Coordinator Keith Heyward said he expects a tough, physical game. When asked which players would set the tone, he said, "We need everybody to do their job, their one-eleventh, because it's not going to be one person."

Oregon State faces the 2-7 Air Force Falcons at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs.

