Eugene is set to host the Big Ten Conference Track and Field Championships this weekend

For the first time ever, Hayward Field is the site of the Big Ten Track and Field Championships. Starting Friday, the Ducks and 16 other Big Ten teams will compete. There are 18 Big Ten schools, but Northwestern doesn’t have an outdoor track and field team this year.

The University of Oregon has held conference championships before, but this three-day event is poised to overshadow the Pac-12 meet.

“If every school brings the number of athletes that they can," said J. B. Carney, the Senior Director of Sports at Travel Lane County, "it will be approximately the same size, or the same number of athletes, as what the NCAA Championships are.”

Carney said that’s around 1,000 competitors.

On Friday, he said, more than 1,000 local middle school students will be in attendance, and on Sunday, Lane County nonprofit the Hope Project is bringing 3,000 kids to Hayward Field.

Carney said early data predicts the Eugene area will see about a $1.25 million economic impact from the meet.

He pointed out there are other sports events in the region this weekend. UO’s softball team is hosting Regionals, and Cottage Grove has its half marathon Saturday and the Oregon Gran Fondo bike race on Sunday.

