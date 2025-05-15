© 2025 KLCC

Eugene is set to host the Big Ten Conference Track and Field Championships this weekend

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published May 15, 2025 at 2:21 PM PDT
The outside of a stadium
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Hayward Field, as seen on May 13, 2025, with Big Ten Conference branding for the weekend competition.

For the first time ever, Hayward Field is the site of the Big Ten Track and Field Championships. Starting Friday, the Ducks and 16 other Big Ten teams will compete. There are 18 Big Ten schools, but Northwestern doesn’t have an outdoor track and field team this year.

The University of Oregon has held conference championships before, but this three-day event is poised to overshadow the Pac-12 meet.

“If every school brings the number of athletes that they can," said J. B. Carney, the Senior Director of Sports at Travel Lane County, "it will be approximately the same size, or the same number of athletes, as what the NCAA Championships are.”

Carney said that’s around 1,000 competitors.

On Friday, he said, more than 1,000 local middle school students will be in attendance, and on Sunday, Lane County nonprofit the Hope Project is bringing 3,000 kids to Hayward Field.

Carney said early data predicts the Eugene area will see about a $1.25 million economic impact from the meet.

He pointed out there are other sports events in the region this weekend. UO’s softball team is hosting Regionals, and Cottage Grove has its half marathon Saturday and the Oregon Gran Fondo bike race on Sunday.
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
