College track and field at Hayward Field starts this weekend

It’s track and field season in TrackTown USA, and this weekend offers two days of collegiate competition in Eugene.

On Saturday, the Ducks host the Oregon Team Invitational, which will be a shortened, 11-event meet.

“We have Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Utah, Oregon State, Wichita State all coming in to obviously compete against the Ducks," University of Oregon Track and Field Head Coach Jerry Schumacher told KLCC. "We have a lot of different regions represented that bring a lot of outside competition that we don’t see typically in our conference meet.”

Utah and Oregon State entered their women’s teams; the other schools have both men and women competing. Each school was allowed to enter up to two student-athletes per event.

The meet isn’t officially scored, but fans are encouraged to keep a tally, and screens at the venue will display current and projected team scores. Action on the track runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Also this weekend, the Oregon Open features athletes from at least 15 collegiate teams and clubs, competing in a full set of events. Field events begin at 10 a.m. Friday, and running events start at 3 p.m. The hammer throw concludes the competition on Saturday afternoon. Athletes may compete in both the Oregon Open and the Oregon Invitational.

Schumacher spoke with Michael Dunne for KLCC’s Oregon on the Record. You can listen to the complete interview here.

