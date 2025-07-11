Neighbors urge Eugene to close pickleball courts at Westmoreland Park

A group of south Eugene residents is urging the city to shut down the pickleball courts at a local park.

Westmoreland Park has eight pickleball courts, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day in a corner of the park next to W. 20th Avenue and Polk Street.

But some neighbors say the noise generated by the balls is too loud, and continues nearly non-stop all day long.

Calin Plesa moved into a house near the courts last year. He said he can't work in his garden for long periods of time without getting headaches.

"The impulsive nature of the sound and its frequency are essentially designed to grab your attention," he said. "Imagine a garbage truck backing up next to your house for 12-plus hours every single day."

On June 18, HWS Law Group sent a letter to the City of Eugene, asking it to order players to Cease and Desist. The law firm said it represented five nearby residents, including Plesa.

In the letter, lawyers argued that Eugene has a legal duty to enforce its noise ordinances, as well as state nuisance laws. It claimed pickleball strikes can reach up to 130 decibels, while some houses in the neighborhood are less than 100 feet away.

Since then, more than 500 people have signed a petition to keep the courts open, according to the Emerald Valley Pickleball Club. The petition argues pickleball promotes physical and mental well-being, while bringing safety and community to the park.

"There are thousands of people that play at Westmoreland," said Club President Rojer Shaljo.

Shaljo said he does share the concerns about the decibel levels. He said he's recommended a company to the city that makes a sound-proofing barrier.

In the long-term, Shaljo said a planned pickleball facility at Lane Community College could help ease the issue. He said they hope to break ground on that project next spring.

“With the phenomenal growth of pickleball that's happening and will continue to happen, we need another facility," he said. "We need a place where we can take some pressure off of some of these local parks.”

The city responds

Marion Suitor Barnes, a spokesperson for Eugene Public Works, told KLCC the city hasn't made a decision on whether to shutter pickleball at the park.

“We're not stopping chatting with the two groups. We're not making any rash decisions about the courts," said Suitor Barnes. "We just want to keep gathering information from all parties and seeing what we can figure out.”

Suitor Barnes said the city got two price quotes on sound-proofing for the site in May. But she said it's unclear whether the current fence could accommodate the added weight.

According to Suitor Barnes, the discussion about soundproofing slowed as the city faced uncertainty about its budget this spring. She said the city then paused discussions around the idea when it received this cease and desist request.

Plesa said an ideal solution to the noise issue would be to have designated quiet days, giving neighbors breaks from the noise until the players can relocate to the facility at LCC.

"I don't think this should go to any kind of legal action," said Plesa. "I think that's just a ridiculous waste of money for both the residents and the taxpayer."

Since pickleball exploded in popularity in the last decade, courts across the country have faced scrutiny over noise complaints. Bend and Lake Oswego both previously closed courts following pressure from neighbors.