DeFazio Bridge in Eugene to close several weeks for maintenance

A bicycle and pedestrian bridge that links downtown Eugene with Alton Baker Park is closing for several weeks starting Monday. The Peter DeFazio Bridge over the Willamette River will be closed entirely so that workers can clean, paint and do minor repairs.

”It’s a great opportunity for us to come in and really clean the bridge, to identify some areas that really need to be cleaned up and then repainted, and the bridge will be in better shape for a long time to come,” said Brian Richardson with Eugene Public Works.

The closure begins the same day that the city is warning of traffic congestion in the area due to the University of Oregon commencement ceremony. Richardson says a detour for bicycles and pedestrians is available across the Ferry Street Bridge.