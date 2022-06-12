© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Transportation

DeFazio Bridge in Eugene to close several weeks for maintenance

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published June 12, 2022 at 6:35 AM PDT
Peter DeFazio Bridge
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The Peter DeFazio Bridge will close several weeks for maintenance and repair starting Monday, June 13.

A bicycle and pedestrian bridge that links downtown Eugene with Alton Baker Park is closing for several weeks starting Monday. The Peter DeFazio Bridge over the Willamette River will be closed entirely so that workers can clean, paint and do minor repairs.

”It’s a great opportunity for us to come in and really clean the bridge, to identify some areas that really need to be cleaned up and then repainted, and the bridge will be in better shape for a long time to come,” said Brian Richardson with Eugene Public Works.

The closure begins the same day that the city is warning of traffic congestion in the area due to the University of Oregon commencement ceremony. Richardson says a detour for bicycles and pedestrians is available across the Ferry Street Bridge.

bridge detour
Eugene Public Works
When the Peter DeFazio Bridge is closed, pedestrians and bicyclists will be directed to the nearby Ferry Street Bridge.

Tags

Transportation Alton Baker ParkCity of EugeneCity of Eugene Public WorksUniversity of Oregon Commencement
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered."
