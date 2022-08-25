Eugene’s DMV will close for one week and will re-open in new office

The Eugene DMV will close its doors for one week, starting Aug. 29.

The temporary shutdown will allow the agency to move from its current, temporary location inside Valley River Center to a standalone building on the northwest side of the mall. The address of the new building is 499 Valley River Center.

The DMV said the new location will open to the public on Sept. 6.

During the closure, people can visit other DMV locations, including the Springfield office at 204 N. 30th St. Many DMV transactions can also be completed online.

For more than 30 years, the Eugene DMV was located in West Eugene just off 11th Ave. In announcing the move to the temporary location inside the mall last winter, the DMV said that "the community [had] outgrown that space’s capacity."